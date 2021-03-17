Retail Sales Suffer February Decline

Retail sales fell 3 percent in February, according to the Commerce Department. That’s the sharpest decline since the early months of the pandemic, and a larger drop than economists had expected.

A winter storm that covered much of the country during the month of February is partly to blame, lowering demand for sporting goods, home improvement supplies and general merchandise. Online sales, which are typically more weather resistant, also dropped by 5.4 percent. The storm also decreased industrial production in February. Manufacturing output declined by 3.1 percent.

Still, forecasters expect sales to rebound in the months to come. February's drop in retail sales follows a buying binge the month before, when revised figures show sales jumped by 7.6 percent. That was fueled in part by $600 relief payments that arrived early in the New Year.