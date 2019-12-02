Retail Saw Record-Breaking Holiday Shopping Weekend

Target, Best Buy and Lululemon were "winners" according to MarketWatch, analysts
According to MarketWatch, Target Corp. (Minneapolis), Best Buy (Richfield, Minn.) and Lululemon (Vancouver, British Columbia) are among the retail “winners” from this past record-breaking holiday shopping weekend due to their in-store showing of customer traffic.
Roughly 160 million customers shopped during the Thanksgiving weekend and spent an average of $504, which is up by 50 percent from last year, MarketWatch reports.