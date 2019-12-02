Retail Saw Record-Breaking Holiday Shopping Weekend

According to MarketWatch, Target Corp. (Minneapolis), Best Buy (Richfield, Minn.) and Lululemon (Vancouver, British Columbia) are among the retail “winners” from this past record-breaking holiday shopping weekend due to their in-store showing of customer traffic.

Roughly 160 million customers shopped during the Thanksgiving weekend and spent an average of $504, which is up by 50 percent from last year, MarketWatch reports.