Retailers Balance Black Friday and COVID

Many retailers are opting to create online sales that will last longer in place of creating “doorbuster” deals for Black Friday – the popular after-Thanksgiving shopping day in the U.S. – as in years past, CNBC reports.

“With COVID, this really changed everything. Now, nobody even wants to be standing next to somebody, let alone fighting a crowd to get something,” Marshal Cohen told CNBC, Chief Retail Analyst for The NPD Group (Port Washington, N.Y.).

For some retailers like Walmart, popular gifts like the Sony PlayStation 5 and the XBox Series X will be sold online only. Earlier this month, Walmart split its Black Friday event into three separate events, each launching online beginning Nov. 4.

Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe’s and Target, among many other retailers, are following suit either with online deals, more social distancing measures for in-store shopping and/or more curbside pick-up options.