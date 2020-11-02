Retailers Prepare for Election Week Unrest

Retailers across the country are preparing for this week’s presidential election by closing up shops and boarding up windows, reports Bloomberg.

Traffic on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles has been blocked to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, while barriers on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile have been installed to control crowds. Luxury brands, which were hit hard by looters during the social unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd, have reportedly been the most proactive.

The cost to protect one store could be as much as $30,000, according to ServiceChannel, a store operations software supplier.

