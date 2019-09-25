Retailers Show Solidarity with Climate Change Strike

Some retailers, like Ben & Jerry’s (South Burlington, Vt.), Lush Cosmetics (Poole, U.K.), and Patagonia (Ventura, Calif.), will reportedly be closing their physical stores in accordance with the global climate strike set for Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, according to Vox. Smaller businesses like Allbirds (San Francisco), Etsy (New York), and athletic wear brand Outdoor Voices (Austin, Texas) will be giving workers time off in order to strike, or will close their corporate offices.

More than 7000 companies have pledged to donate ad space or put banners on websites to show support, reports Vox.