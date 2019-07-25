Retailers Using Physical Stores as UPS Access Points

Retailers are increasingly using their physical stores and pick-up and drop-off points for e-commerce transactions, reports The Washington Post.

Most recently CVS, Michael’s and Advance Auto Parts have partnered with UPS to become delivery spots for UPS orders. The initiative adds 12,000 stores to a network of “access points where UPS customers can pick up packages, print labels and return merchandise.

“Consumers, especially those who live in apartments, want secured deliveries,” said Kate Gutmann, chief sales officer for UPS. “This is part of our broader strategy for e-commerce.”