RH Named 2019 VMSD/Peter Glen Retailer of the Year

BOSTON, Oct. 2, 2019 – The storied home goods and furniture retailer RH (formerly Restoration Hardware) was announced as the 2019 recipient of the VMSD/Peter Glen Retailer of the Year Award in VMSD’s October 2019 issue, as well as during the International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) on Oct. 2 in Boston. IRDC is the industry’s leading educational and networking event for store planners, visual merchandising executives and other designers and architects who create and renovate retail spaces.

RH was chosen by VMSD’s editorial advisory board, which includes 50-plus leading retail-design executives. The VMSD/Peter Glen Retailer of the Year Award is named in memory of the retail industry observer, motivational speaker, author and longtime columnist for VMSD (Visual Merchandising + Store Design) magazine. The annual award recognizes a retailer that best exemplifies Glen’s three core retail values: innovation, service and intelligence.

“RH [Restoration Hardware] has evolved from simple beginnings, transforming into a sophisticated membership model-based retailer with flagships that have breathed new life into some of the most architecturally impressive retail spaces in the U.S. This is brick-and-mortar retail done right," said Jennifer Acevedo, IRDC Conference Chair and VMSD Editor-in-Chief/Associate Publisher, announcing the winner on Oct. 2 during IRDC’s VMSD Awards Luncheon, held at The Westin Copley Place hotel in Boston.

The feature about RH’s award is featured in VMSD’s October issue; the digital edition can be viewed at vmsd.com shortly. To subscribe to either the printed or digital version of VMSD, please visit www.vmsd.com/subscribe

About VMSD:

In its 122nd year of publication, Cincinnati-based VMSD (Visual Merchandising + Store Design) magazine is the leading publication for retail designers and store display professionals, serving the retail industry since 1897. Every month, VMSD showcases the latest store designs and visual displays, presents merchandising strategies and new products, and reports on industry news and events. Celebrating the art and science of retail design, VMSD delivers information and inspiration straight from the high-level executives that drive this industry. VMSD is owned and published by ST Media Group Intl. Learn more at vmsd.com.

About IRDC:

The International Retail Design Conference (IRDC), now in its 19th consecutive year, is the premier educational and networking event for the store design and visual merchandising community. Founded and presented by VMSD magazine, IRDC combines inspirational sessions, expert Q&As, roundtable discussions, interactive workshops and networking events into three productive days, drawing hundreds of attendees from the U.S. and abroad. The host city of IRDC 2020 will be announced in the coming weeks. Learn more at irdconline.com.

###

Contact:

Sue Ann Stein

Marketing Manager, VMSD magazine/IRDC

ST Media Group Intl.

(513) 263-9397

sueann.stein@stmediagroup.com