RH to Open Fourth Florida Location

The proposed flagship will be located in St. Johns Town Center
Posted November 6, 2019
Home furnishings retailer RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, is reportedly planning a flagship location at St. Johns Town Center in Jacksonville, Fla., according to The Florida Times-Union. The proposed 42,759-square-foot store is expected to include a rooftop bar and restaurant.
This would be the retailer’s fourth location in Florida; other stores are in Tampa, West Palm Beach and Winter Park, according to the RH website.