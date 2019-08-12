Rite Aid Appoints New CEO

Rite Aid Corp. (Camp Hill, Pa.) has announced that Heyward Donigan will become the company’s Chief Executive Officer and member of the board, effective immediately, according to Retail Dive. John Standley is stepping down from the CEO role, reported a company press release.

Donigan has more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry. She was previously the CEO of Sapphire Digital, as well as the Executive VP and Chief Marketing Officer at Premera Blue Cross. Cigna Healthcare, Empire BCBS, General Electric and U.S. Healthcare are some of the other companies she’s worked at in the past, reports Retail Dive.