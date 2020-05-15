Rite Aid Partners with Instacart

Rite Aid (Camp Hill, Pa.) and Instacart (San Francisco) are partnering in order to deliver grocery and healthcare items to customers during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, Retail Dive reports.

The delivery service through Instacart is available in 2400 Rite Aid locations throughout 18 states. Customers will be able to order grocery and healthcare items, but not prescription medications. Orders will automatically default to a “leave it at my door” delivery option in order to respect social distancing practices.

Rite Aid is also offering curbside pick-up, drive-thru and separate delivery options, according to Retail Dive.