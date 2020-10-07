Rite Aid to Purchase Bartell Drugs

Rite Aid (Camp Hill, Penn.) will purchase Seattle-based Bartell Drugs for for $95 million, reports Seattle NBC-affilate K5. The 130-year-old Bartell will retain its name and branding.

“We have experienced changes in the pharmacy industry, as everybody's aware of what's going on with health care. We, of course, have seen business taxes rise in, you know, various taxes rise in Seattle, and COVID hits. And it was just one more thing, and we decided we had to figure out how to continue,” said CEO Kathi Lentzsch.

The “definitive agreement” is expected to close in December. Rite Aid currently operates 2500 stores in 19 states.