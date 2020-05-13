Rituals Cosmetics Closes Five Stores

Rituals Cosmetics (Amsterdam) has closed five of its stores in California, reports WWD. The stores were located in San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Newport Beach and Walnut Creek. In all, 37 employees were affected by the closings. Its location in Palo Alto, Calif., will remain in operation.

A Rituals spokesperson indicated that the stores could reopen, though they have made public filings (under the WARN act) stating the stores are permanently closed, according to WWD.

The company was founded in 2000 and currently operates in more than 25 countries. It plans to reach 1000 stores by 2021, WWD reports.