Ross Continues Adding Stores to its Footprint

Ross Stores (Dublin, Calif.) has added almost 100 new stores to its footprint, according to Retail Dive. The retailer has reportedly opened 42 stores over the past two months, bringing its store opening total for 2019 to 98 locations.

“We remain confident that Ross can grow to 2400 locations and dd's Discounts can become a chain of 600 stores given consumers' ongoing focus on value," the President and Chief Development Officer of Ross, Jim Fassio, said in a press statement, as reported by Retail Dive.