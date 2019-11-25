Ross Stores Comp Sales Increase

According to Ross Stores’ (Dublin, Calif.) third quarter earnings, the brand’s comp sales are up 5 percent. Net earnings rose 9.8 percent to $371 million, according to Retail Dive. The numbers beat the retailer’s own estimates, and its stock went up 2 percent this past Thursday in an extended session.

Ross Stores CEO Barbara Rentler said in a statement, according to Retail Dive, "As we enter this year's holiday season, we are up against multiple years of strong comparable store sales gains … In addition, we expect another fiercely competitive retail landscape, along with ongoing uncertainty surrounding the macro-economic and political environment."

For the fourth quarter, the brand’s managements expects comps to rise 1 to 2 percent.