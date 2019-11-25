 

Ross Stores Comp Sales Increase

The brand’s third quarter results were strong
Posted November 25, 2019

According to Ross Stores’ (Dublin, Calif.) third quarter earnings, the brand’s comp sales are up 5 percent. Net earnings rose 9.8 percent to $371 million, according to Retail Dive. The numbers beat the retailer’s own estimates, and its stock went up 2 percent this past Thursday in an extended session.

Ross Stores CEO Barbara Rentler said in a statement, according to Retail Dive, "As we enter this year's holiday season, we are up against multiple years of strong comparable store sales gains … In addition, we expect another fiercely competitive retail landscape, along with ongoing uncertainty surrounding the macro-economic and political environment." 

For the fourth quarter, the brand’s managements expects comps to rise 1 to 2 percent.  

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.