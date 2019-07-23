Ross Stores Expansion Continues

Ross Stores (Dublin, Calif.) recently opened 22 Ross Dress for Less and six dd’s Discounts stores in 10 states in June and July, according to Chain Store Age. The company previously announced it would add about 100 stores this year.

“These recent openings reflect our ongoing strategy of targeting growth in both established regions and newer markets,” said Jim Fassio, president and chief development officer, Ross Stores. “The 28 locations we added this summer include five stores in our newer Midwest markets of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Missouri. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to grow to 2,400 Ross Dress for Less and 600 dd’s Discounts locations over time.”

Among the new locations, Ross opened stores in Ohio for the first time and currently operates stores in 39 states.