Ross Stores to Open 100 New Locations This Year

Dublin, Calif.-based Ross Stores has announced plans to expand its fleet by 100 stores during fiscal 2020, beginning with 19 Ross locations and seven dd’s DISCOUNTS spanning over nine states within the first three months of the year.

The company saw revenues of $16 billion in fiscal 2019, and currently operates 1565 Ross locations and 266 dd’s DISCOUNTS locations.

Executive VP, Gregg McGillis told PR Newswire that the company “plans to continue building our presence in both existing and newer markets, including the Midwest for Ross, and expansion of dd's DISCOUNTS into Indiana."

McGillis also expressed confidence that Ross can grow to 2400 stores.