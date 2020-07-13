RTW Retailwinds Files for Bankruptcy Protection

RTW Retailwinds, parent company of apparel retailer New York & Co., has filed for bankruptcy protection and reportedly plans to close most, if not all of, its stores, according to CNBC.

“The combined effects of a challenging retail environment coupled with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic have caused significant financial distress on our business, and we expect it to continue to do so in the future,” RTW Retailwinds CEO and CFO Sheamus Toal said in a statement.

With approximately 92 percent of its stores reopened, the company has begun liquidation sales and may consider selling its e-commerce business.