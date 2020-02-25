Rue 21 Names Interim CEO

John Fleming, a board member since 2017, has been named the interim CEO of Rue 21 (Warrendale, Pa.)

Scott D. Vogel was also named Chairman of the Board following the departure of Michael Appel from this position.

Fleming has also held leadership positions at Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) and Uniqlo (Yamaguchi, Japan). He currently serves on the boards of multiple retail companies, most notably Bed Bath & Beyond (Union, N.J.).

“I'm excited by the opportunity to accelerate our business by modernizing our model and delivering value to our customers by building a seamless and personalized experience," Fleming said in an announcement, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The teen retailer emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in fall of 2017.