Rue21 to Open 15 New Stores in 2021

Fashion retailer Rue21 (Warrenville, Penn.) plans to open 15 new stores next year, according to WWD. The company recently refinanced in an effort to increase liquidity to more than $100 million and spur growth.

Rue21 operates 670 stores in 45 states. Executives say its business has been “significantly outperforming” the overall apparel market, which has struggled of late. The retailer opened three new stores and recently launched a 2.8-million-strong loyalty rewards program.

