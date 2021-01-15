 

Saks Fifth Ave Debuts ‘Barneys at Saks’ Department

The concept launched at the brand’s Manhattan flagship, with a future location coming to Greenwich, Conn.
Posted January 15, 2021

A “Barneys at Saks” department has debuted at Saks Fifth Avenue’s (New York) flagship in Manhattan, according to WWD, where it occupies the 54,000-square-foot fifth floor. In addition, a freestanding Barneys at Saks will open in Greenwich, Conn., Jan. 25. The location will be two levels and 14,000 square feet.

Tracy Margolies, Chief Merchant of Saks, told WWD: “We’re bringing Barneys to Saks in a way that’s relevant to today’s luxury consumer and focused on discover, the unexpected and fun … Barneys at Saks is an extension of our current offering, with established and emerging designers. It’s an extension of what we always do.”

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.