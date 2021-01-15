Saks Fifth Ave Debuts ‘Barneys at Saks’ Department

A “Barneys at Saks” department has debuted at Saks Fifth Avenue’s (New York) flagship in Manhattan, according to WWD, where it occupies the 54,000-square-foot fifth floor. In addition, a freestanding Barneys at Saks will open in Greenwich, Conn., Jan. 25. The location will be two levels and 14,000 square feet.

Tracy Margolies, Chief Merchant of Saks, told WWD: “We’re bringing Barneys to Saks in a way that’s relevant to today’s luxury consumer and focused on discover, the unexpected and fun … Barneys at Saks is an extension of our current offering, with established and emerging designers. It’s an extension of what we always do.”