Saks Fifth Avenue Sues Bal Harbour Shops

Saks Fifth Avenue (New York) has filed a lawsuit against Bal Harbour Shops, WWD reports. The lawsuit was also filed against Matthew Whitman Lazenby, the CEO of Whitman Family Development LLC, the company that owns the Bal Harbour, Fla.-based luxury shopping center. The suit was filed Wednesday.

Saks alleges that Bal Harbour and Lazenby caused damages to the retailer’s reputation due to Lazenby making “public defamatory statements to the media that omitted facts relating to the dispute,” according to WWD. Bal Harbour filed a lawsuit against Saks, which is owned by Hudson’s Bay Co. (Brampton, Canada), in August in which it sought to evict the retailer due to “extensive arrearages” which included late rent payments among other charges – a total that adds up to $1.9 million.

HBC Properties and Investments’ President and CEO Ian Putnam said, “Over the past few months, we have been working with our landlord partners across North America to amicably and logically share the burden of losses stemming from the ongoing global pandemic. Unlike others, this landlord has resorted to providing denigrating statements and confidential information to the media for the sole purpose of coercing Saks into settling a disagreement. Nonetheless, we have remained eager to reach a fair resolution, just as we have done with other landlord partners. Unfortunately, instead of coming to an agreement, Saks has been forced to grapple with the damage to its business and reputation among customers, associates and partners.”

WWD alleges some industry sources don’t believe the Saks store will actually leave Bal Harbour Shops once the dispute is resolved.