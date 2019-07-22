Saks Opens Men’s Shoe Department at NYC Flagship

Saks Fifth Avenue (New York) continued the renovation of its Fifth Avenue flagship with the opening of an 8,000-square-foot men’s shoe department, according to a press release. The new space unites men’s footwear in a single location on the sixth floor.

“Luxury footwear is the gateway for men’s customers into fashion and the new shoe experience is just the beginning of exciting things to come for our menswear offering,” said Marc Metrick, President, Saks Fifth Avenue. “Men’s is a growing category at Saks, where we have seen a consistently positive customer response both in our stores and online.”

Personalized services include a shoelace bar, custom-made shoe programs from a variety of luxury brands and a Leather Spa, for shoe shining and repair.