Saks’ Website Becomes Separate Business

HBC (Brampton, Canada), the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue, is splitting the department store’s website into a separate business after raising $500 million, reports CNBC.

The venture capital firm Insight Partners (New York) has put up $500 million to take a minority stake in Saks.com, valuing the business at $2 billion. Saks’ 40 brick-and-mortar stores will become a separate business known as SFA, which will remain owned by HBC. The move comes as the pandemic has prompted consumers to shift their spending online.

HBC Chief Executive Officer Richard Baker said in a statement: “Luxury ecommerce is poised for exponential growth.”