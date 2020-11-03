Sam’s Club to Offer Same-Day Rx Delivery

Sam’s Club (Bentonville, Ark.) has partnered with DoorDash to offer same-day delivery of prescriptions across the U.S., according to a press release. The agreement covers 500 Sam’s Club locations across 41 states.

"Our partnership with DoorDash to launch this new service allows us to not only give our members more convenient healthcare options, but also delivers on our commitment to their overall wellness needs," said John McDowell, VP, Pharmacy Operations and Divisional Merchandise, Sam's Club.

Currently, customers can call their local Sam’s Club pharmacy to enroll in the delivery program. In the first half of 2021, this feature will be integrated into the retailer’s app.

