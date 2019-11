Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) has named a new CEO for Sam’s Club. Kathryn McLay, who was recently Walmart’s Executive VP of U.S. Neighborhood Markets, will be filling the role, according to Retail Dive. The new appointment is effective as of Friday, Nov. 15.

John Furner was previously the CEO of Sam’s Club, and was promoted to CEO of Walmart’s U.S. business this past October.