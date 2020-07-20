Samsung’s Futuristic Infinity Concept Store

Spread across four levels and 4000-square-feet in The Galleria shopping center in Gwanggyo, Korea, Samsung’s Infinity experiential concept store is equal parts futuristic and familiar. Conceived by London-based JHP Design, the store showcases products and systems rarely seen outside Korea like (super) smart phones, electric cars and immersive cinema. At its heart is the dramatic Infinity Tower, a nearly 40-foot-tall structure made with a suspended digital skin wrapped around a tube-like steel structure. Says JHP CEO Steve Collis of the project: “We designed it... but emotionally we are still coming to terms with what we have created.”