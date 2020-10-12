Selfridges Launches Christmas Shop Early

Selfridges (London) has debuted its Christmas Shop online and in store at its London flagship, roughly 75 days in advance, Retail Gazette reports. A pared down version of the collection will also be available at its Manchester and Birmingham, U.K. stores.

With more than 1000 product lines, the Christmas collection is reportedly the department store retailer’s largest and “most sustainable” yet, with about half of all products on sale comprising one or more sustainable features.

The line falls within the store’s Project Earth initiative which outlines the retailer’s commitment to using materials – specifically those with a large environmental impact – from sustainable, certified sources by 2025, Retail Gazette reports.