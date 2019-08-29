Sensorial Playground, Part VII

View all the 2019 Visual Competition Honorable Mention winner photos in the slider above, with more details below.
“Koskii”
Restore Design, Bengaluru, India
Photography: Nivedita Gupta, New Delhi
“Summer Windows”
Hudson's Bay Co., Toronto*
Photography: James Doiron, Toronto
“Red Wing Mobile Shoe Store”
Red Wing Shoes, Red Wing, Minn.
Photography: Lee Lyon/Token Media, Minneapolis
“1-800-Coach”
Coach, New York
Photography: Daniel Salemi, New York
“Maitri Medicinals”
The High Road Design Studio, Tempe, Ariz.
ZenGenius Inc., Columbus, Ohio
Photography: Richard Cadan, Fairfield, Conn.
"WROGN”
Restore Design, Bengaluru, India
Photography: Shamanth Patil, Bengaluru, India
Thank You To Our 2019 Judges:
Christina Lubbers
Interior Designer
AGI – Architectural Group International, Covington, Ky.
Jim Kelly
Design Manager
Macy’s, Cincinnati
Haley Kunka
Senior Designer
ChangeUp, Dayton, Ohio
Jalpa Patel
Senior Visual Merchandiser, Interior Architect
ZenGenius Inc., Columbus, Ohio
*Due to an editorial error, the submitter of the "Summer Windows" project was incorrectly listed in the printed edition of the magazine. The submitter of the project is Hudson's Bay Co., Toronto.
For information regarding next year's competition, please be sure to check www.vmsd.com/visual-competition or email VMSD Manging Editor Carly Hagedon at carly.hagedon@stmediagroup.com. The 2020 submission form should be available by mid-January 2020.
