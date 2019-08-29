Sensorial Playground, Part VII

View all the 2019 Visual Competition Honorable Mention winner photos in the slider above, with more details below.



“Koskii”

Restore Design, Bengaluru, India

Photography: Nivedita Gupta, New Delhi



“Summer Windows”

Hudson's Bay Co., Toronto*

Photography: James Doiron, Toronto



“Red Wing Mobile Shoe Store”

Red Wing Shoes, Red Wing, Minn.

Photography: Lee Lyon/Token Media, Minneapolis



“1-800-Coach”

Coach, New York

Photography: Daniel Salemi, New York

“Maitri Medicinals”

The High Road Design Studio, Tempe, Ariz.

ZenGenius Inc., Columbus, Ohio

Photography: Richard Cadan, Fairfield, Conn.

"WROGN”

Restore Design, Bengaluru, India

Photography: Shamanth Patil, Bengaluru, India

Thank You To Our 2019 Judges:

Christina Lubbers

Interior Designer

AGI – Architectural Group International, Covington, Ky.

Jim Kelly

Design Manager

Macy’s, Cincinnati

Haley Kunka

Senior Designer

ChangeUp, Dayton, Ohio

Jalpa Patel

Senior Visual Merchandiser, Interior Architect

ZenGenius Inc., Columbus, Ohio

*Due to an editorial error, the submitter of the "Summer Windows" project was incorrectly listed in the printed edition of the magazine. The submitter of the project is Hudson's Bay Co., Toronto.

For information regarding next year's competition, please be sure to check www.vmsd.com/visual-competition or email VMSD Manging Editor Carly Hagedon at carly.hagedon@stmediagroup.com. The 2020 submission form should be available by mid-January 2020.

For Part I of the International Visual Competition coverage, please click here.

For Part II of the International Visual Competition coverage, please click here.

For Part III of the International Visual Competition coverage, please click here.

For Part IV of the International Visual Competition coverage, please click here.

For Part V of the International Visual Competition coverage, please click here.

For Part VI of the International Visual Competition coverage, please click here.