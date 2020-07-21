Sephora to Cut 117 Jobs

Sephora (Paris) is planning to cut 7 percent of its full-time corporate workforce, or roughly 117 jobs, as part of a restructuring plan, Retail Dive reports. Some of those jobs are associated with the brand’s JCPenney partnership.

A Sephora spokesperson said, “We have completed the process and developed a new structure that will enable our teams to be more effective and agile, and better positions our future operations.” Reportedly, the company had been reviewing its structure for more than a year but the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the process.

The brand will be adding 132 new full-time positions and wants to decrease its “reliance on contractors,” according to Retail Dive.