Sephora Debuts Digital Storefront

Sephora is utilizing Instagram’s checkout feature through its Instagram page
Posted June 24, 2020
Sephora (Paris) is allowing customers to buy products directly from its Instagram feed or stories, Retail Dive reports, using the Instagram checkout feature.
More than 80 brands are available, and users can order product through Sephora’s Instagram or via “several” of its brand partners’ pages, all without leaving Instagram.
Customers will still get Beauty Insider points for their purchases through the Instagram platform.