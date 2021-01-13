Sephora to Fight Systemic Racism in Retail

Sephora (Paris) will release the findings of its Racial Bias in Retail study to all retailer in the hope of encouraging them to take action, reports Forbes. The report outlines specific steps Sephora is taking to mitigate systemic racism in retail.

“At Sephora, diversity, equality, and inclusion have been our core values since we launched a new kind of beauty retail destination in the U.S. over 20 years ago – but the reality is that shoppers at Sephora, and in U.S. retail more broadly, are not always treated fairly and consistently,” Jean-André Rougeot, Sephora President and CEO, Sephora Americas, said.

The plan includes an initiative to increase diversity in the brand’s product offerings and talent pool plus more inclusive marketing and more accountability via an revised employee conduct policies.

