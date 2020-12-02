Sephora to Launch Shop-in-Shops at Kohls

Sephora will open its first 200 mini shops inside Kohl’s stores beginning in the fall of 2021, according to CNN. The partnership replaces a prior deal between the beauty retailer and JCPenney that is expected to end in the next few years.

"Beauty is an area where Kohl's is currently underdeveloped, so it doesn't capture much spend from shoppers who are already in its stores," said Neil Saunders, managing director, GlobalData. "Adding a Sephora automatically resolves this issue, and it also makes Kohl's a more interesting destination, which may help to drive foot traffic."

Kohl’s brings Sephora access to off-mall locations where the brand is currently underrepresented. As many as 850 “Sephora at Kohl’s” shops are expected to open by 2023.