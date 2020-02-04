Sephora to Open 100 New Stores

Beauty retailer Sephora (Paris) announced plans to open 100 North American stores in 2020, focusing on expanding its fleet to locations outside of the traditional shopping center or mall.

This expansion is more than double its store openings in 2019, and is the largest expansion since the company was first introduced to the North American market in 1998, according to Retail Dive.

Stores will open in more than 75 cities, many in a smaller format in order to integrate into smaller neighborhoods to offer customers a more personal experience.

All new stores will reportedly be 100-percent powered by renewable energy and built with cost-effective materials.

New locations should be opening first in Charlotte, N.C., Nashville, Tenn., and San Jose, Calif.