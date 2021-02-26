Sephora to Open 260-plus Stores

Sephora (Paris) has announced plans to open more than 260 new stores in 2021, including more than 60 standalone locations and 200 shop-in-shops inside Kohl’s (Menomonee Falls, Wis.), reports Forbes. The expansion will be largest in the retailer’s 21-year history.

Newly designed standalone stores will begin opening this month across major U.S. cities. The stores will feature an updated architectural and visual design with new lighting enhancements.

The Sephora at Kohl’s concept will be roughly 2500 square feet and house more than 100 makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance brands.

The beauty brand will also begin rolling out BOPIS services for all freestanding stores by April 2021.