The deal between Tiffany & Co. (New York) and LVMH (Paris) has been made official, WWD reports.

Shareholders from Tiffany & Co. approved the updated agreement, which included a final purchase price of $15.8 billion and reportedly saves LVMH $420 million. (Pre-pandemic, LVMH first agreed to buy Tiffany for $16.2 billion.)

As part of the deal, Tiffany & Co. will no longer be a public company.