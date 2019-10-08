Shiseido Purchases Drunk Elephant

Cosmetics brand Shiseido (Tokyo) will acquire a 100 percent stake in Drunk Elephant, a “clean beauty” brand, in a deal valued at $845 million, reports Women’s Wear Daily. Net sales for the brand, founded in 2012, are estimated at $100 million in 2018.

“Drunk Elephant will be able to leverage Shiseido’s global platform and resources to expand into new and existing markets both in the Americas and internationally including Europe and Asia,” according to Shiseido.

Drunk Elephant avoids the “suspicious six”, the name it has given to the essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrance and dyes and SLS commonly used in cosmetics products.