Shopper Activity Peaks Ahead of Lockdown

Retailers across England are extending hours ahead of an anticipated lockdown that will take effect later this week, reports The Guardian. A near 9 percent increase in shopper traffic has been reported this week, though the number of visitors on the country’s high streets is still down significantly.

“It’s been one of the best Sundays since we reopened,” said Jace Tyrrell, chief executive of the New West End Company trade group for London retailers. “I think people want to get some shopping done as they are not certain shops are going to reopen in December.”

Pubs and restaurants also reported increased traffic with bookings up this week.