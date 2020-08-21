Shopping Center Foot Traffic Reaching Pre-Pandemic Levels

Foot traffic at U.S. malls and shopping centers is reportedly reaching pre-pandemic levels, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence (New York), based on mobile data gathered by Airsage (Atlanta), Retail Dive reports.

S&P reports that traffic to REIT-owned malls was down 15 percent year over year while outlet traffic was a little higher than 2019 levels in the week ending August 9. Macerich and Taubman Centers are reportedly the slowest to rebound with traffic down 25 percent.

Another analytics firm, Placer.ai (Los Altos, Calif.), says that shopping center traffic is still down roughly 27 percent year over year, though their tracker does show improvement from May through early June.