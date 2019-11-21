Simon Launches GuesstHouse

Simon Property Group (Indianapolis) is launching a new concept dubbed The GuesstHouse, made in partnership with Retail-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform Guesst (New York).

Set at 3200-square feet, the new store will be unveiled at The Westchester shopping mall located in White Plains, N.Y. It will showcase indie, direct-to-consumer and heritage brands, products and services, across categories like apparel and home goods, according to Retail Dive.

Guesst will be using its technology in store to monitor sales transactions, inventory tracking, onboarding and payment as well as data reporting.