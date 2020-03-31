Simon Property Furloughs Workforce

Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group, the largest mall operator in the U.S., has furloughed 30 percent of its roughly 4500 employees as its properties are closed during the coronavirus pandemic, reports CNBC.

Simon’s CEO David Simon will take a 100 percent salary cut for the time being.

The company has permanently laid off an undisclosed number of employees as well.

Hundreds of thousands of retail workers have been furloughed and laid off, as many companies transition into operating with “the absolute minimum workforce.”