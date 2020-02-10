Skechers Sales Surge

Thanks in part to the chunky sneaker trend, Skechers (Manhattan Beach, Calif) sales hit a record $5.2 billion for 2019. U.S. sales for the brand rose 13 percent, while international sales increased 31.2 percent. Net profit also increased by 15 percent, totaling $346.6 million.

Chief Executive Robert Greenburg told Drapers, “2019 was a remarkable year for Skechers as we achieved four quarters of record sales, culminating in annual sales of over $5.2 billion—a significant milestone. Our mission, as always, is to deliver style, comfort and innovation to the world.”

In addition to the popularity of its sneakers, Greenburg noted the growth of Skechers’ men’s business and their BOBS from Skechers line.