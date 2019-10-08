Skullcandy Bows in Park City, Utah

Experimental displays and breezy skateboard culture combine at the new Skullcandy (Park City, Utah) flagship in its hometown, which opened this past May. Designed by Checkland Kindleysides (Leicester, U.K.), the 50-square-meter space strives to encourage the community to come in and test the brand’s latest audio innovations. The design allows Skullcandy to trial new products and retail displays before launch as well as acquire feedback directly from customers. Staying true to the brand’s roots, paneling lining the flagship’s interior is made from the same wood used for skate ramps. Its sound bar is designed for immersive independent listening, and a mix of muted colors and bright photography infuse youthful energy into the space.

