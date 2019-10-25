Sobeys Explores Smart Shopping

Sobeys (Stellarton, Canada) has partnered with Caper Inc. (New York) to launch a smarter way to shop, according to Supermarket News. The companies are testing carts that would allow customers to select items and pay without the need to stand in a checkout lane.

The Sobeys Smart Cart uses artificial intelligence to scan and weigh items when customers place them in the cart. A touchscreen interface displays a running total and gives customers the ability to pay for purchases at their convenience.