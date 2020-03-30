Some Retailers Bend Meaning of ‘Essential’

Upwards of 40 percent of US retail floorspace has been temporary closed as of March 26, as governments and businesses strive to encourage social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, reports Retail Dive.

Despite public objections and discomfort of employees, some specialty retailers including GNC (Pittsburgh), Michaels (Irving, Texas) and Guitar Center (Westlake Village, Calif.) have insisted upon remaining open.

These companies have cited a variety of reasons for their failure to close, including the economy and public need for their products.

Forrester Senior Analyst Anjali Lai stated, “the more trusting consumers feel toward your brand today, the more willing they are to believe that your brand will put them first, even after the COVID-19 crisis passes. Earn consumer trust by showing customers that you're prioritizing people's well-being ahead of the company's financial needs."

Lai also noted that staying open during this crisis could become a potential PR disaster as these companies are viewed as “not doing their bit to keep us all safe.”