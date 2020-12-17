Southeastern Grocers Expands Footprint

Southeastern Grocers (Jacksonville, Fla.) rounds out 2021 with the completion of 41 new and remodeled grocery stores, according to Businesswire. SEG is the parent company of grocers Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie.

“The challenges of this year only strengthened our resolve to support, elevate and grow the communities we serve. Our dedicated team of associates worked tirelessly to help make our communities safer and stronger – while also working to continue to refresh and grow our network of stores,” said Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers.

The expansion began in February with a new Winn-Dixie store in Jacksonville’s Brentwood neighborhood, an impending food desert. New stores were opened in Boynton Beach, Gainesville, Jacksonville and Lakewood Ranch in November, followed by Lake Mary, West Melbourne and Fort Meyers in December.

