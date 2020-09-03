 

Spellbound, Part VII

The honorable mention winners from VMSD's annual competition
By
Carly Hagedon
|
Posted September 3, 2020

View all the 2020 Visual Competition Honorable Mention winner photos in the slider above, with more details below.


"Alpine Clubbing"
Stanley Korshak, Dallas
Photography: Corey Knight, Dallas


"Diedrich Jewelers Spring Window 2019"
Retailworks Inc., Milwaukee
Photography: Sue Boyle


"Sam Edelman"
Christian Lahoude Studio, New York
Photography: Edward Caruso, New York


"Bathe in Color"
AF New York, New York
Photography: Courtesy of AF New York


"Logic Display"
Four Dimensions Retail Design India Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, India
Photography: Santosh Photography, Bengaluru, India

 


"Spring/Summer Window Display: Rebirth"
TSUM Kyiv, Kiev, Ukraine
Photography: TSUM Kyiv, Kiev, Ukraine


"Louis Philippe: Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd."
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd., New Delhi
Photography: Courtesy of Louis Philippe: Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd.

 

THANK YOU TO OUR 2020 JUDGES: 

Joe Baer
CEO/Owner
ZenGenius Inc., Columbus, Ohio

Brent Hodge
Director, Merchandising and Creative
Bromwell's, Cincinnati

Haley Kunka
Senior Designer
ChangeUp, Dayton, Ohio

Michael Brindley
VP, Creative
Big Red Rooster - A JLL Company, Columbus, Ohio

 

OTHER 2020 VISUAL COMPETITION WINNERS: 

For part I, click here.
For part II, click here.
For part III, click here.
For part IV, click here.
For Part V, click here.
For Part VI, click here.

