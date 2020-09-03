Spellbound, Part VII

View all the 2020 Visual Competition Honorable Mention winner photos in the slider above, with more details below.
"Alpine Clubbing"
Stanley Korshak, Dallas
Photography: Corey Knight, Dallas
"Diedrich Jewelers Spring Window 2019"
Retailworks Inc., Milwaukee
Photography: Sue Boyle
"Sam Edelman"
Christian Lahoude Studio, New York
Photography: Edward Caruso, New York
"Bathe in Color"
AF New York, New York
Photography: Courtesy of AF New York
"Logic Display"
Four Dimensions Retail Design India Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, India
Photography: Santosh Photography, Bengaluru, India
"Spring/Summer Window Display: Rebirth"
TSUM Kyiv, Kiev, Ukraine
Photography: TSUM Kyiv, Kiev, Ukraine
"Louis Philippe: Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd."
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd., New Delhi
Photography: Courtesy of Louis Philippe: Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd.
THANK YOU TO OUR 2020 JUDGES:
Joe Baer
CEO/Owner
ZenGenius Inc., Columbus, Ohio
Brent Hodge
Director, Merchandising and Creative
Bromwell's, Cincinnati
Haley Kunka
Senior Designer
ChangeUp, Dayton, Ohio
Michael Brindley
VP, Creative
Big Red Rooster - A JLL Company, Columbus, Ohio
OTHER 2020 VISUAL COMPETITION WINNERS:
