Spellbound, Part VII

View all the 2020 Visual Competition Honorable Mention winner photos in the slider above, with more details below.



"Alpine Clubbing"

Stanley Korshak, Dallas

Photography: Corey Knight, Dallas



"Diedrich Jewelers Spring Window 2019"

Retailworks Inc., Milwaukee

Photography: Sue Boyle



"Sam Edelman"

Christian Lahoude Studio, New York

Photography: Edward Caruso, New York



"Bathe in Color"

AF New York, New York

Photography: Courtesy of AF New York



"Logic Display"

Four Dimensions Retail Design India Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, India

Photography: Santosh Photography, Bengaluru, India



"Spring/Summer Window Display: Rebirth"

TSUM Kyiv, Kiev, Ukraine

Photography: TSUM Kyiv, Kiev, Ukraine



"Louis Philippe: Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd."

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd., New Delhi

Photography: Courtesy of Louis Philippe: Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd.

THANK YOU TO OUR 2020 JUDGES:

Joe Baer

CEO/Owner

ZenGenius Inc., Columbus, Ohio

Brent Hodge

Director, Merchandising and Creative

Bromwell's, Cincinnati

Haley Kunka

Senior Designer

ChangeUp, Dayton, Ohio

Michael Brindley

VP, Creative

Big Red Rooster - A JLL Company, Columbus, Ohio

OTHER 2020 VISUAL COMPETITION WINNERS:

For part I, click here.

For part II, click here.

For part III, click here.

For part IV, click here.

For Part V, click here.

For Part VI, click here.