Sports Direct Acquires Jack Wills

U.K. retailer Sports Direct (Shirebrook, U.K.) has acquired Jack Wills (London), which was in previously in administration, according to The Guardian. The deal will affect 1700 employee working in 100 stores in the U.K. plus franchises in the Middle East.

Jack Wills will become part of a new division of fashion and athletics brands at Sport Direct. “Jack Wills has made a name for itself carving out a unique place in the minds of consumers since its launch and has today grown into one of the most recognized British fashion brands,” said Michael Murray, who will lead the division.