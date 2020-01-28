SQDC Scales Back Retail Plan

The crown monopoly announced its new objective to expand from its current 33 locations to 100 storefronts by 2023, according to Leafly.com. Plans to open seven more stores by this March are underway.

Often plagued with long lines, SQDC offers some of the lowest prices for legal cannabis in Canada. Opening more locations will hopefully help eliminate these lines, as CEO Jean-Francois Bergeron told the Montreal Gazette, “Good stores run without queues. We have worked a lot to get rid of these queues; they’re not good for our image.”