Stage Stores Transition to Off-Price Banner

The retailer will begin converting its remaining department stores in February
Posted September 20, 2019
Stage Stores Inc. (Houston) is planning to close about 40 stores in order to convert it to its off-price Gordmans stores by 2020, according to Chain Store Age. There will be a limited number of stores that will continue operating under its existing department stores.
“…Off-price conversions have consistently delivered higher sales with less inventory, similar retail margins, and lower SG&A,” says Michael Glazer, CEO, Stage Stores Inc.