Stage Stores Transition to Off-Price Banner

Stage Stores Inc. (Houston) is planning to close about 40 stores in order to convert it to its off-price Gordmans stores by 2020, according to Chain Store Age. There will be a limited number of stores that will continue operating under its existing department stores.

“…Off-price conversions have consistently delivered higher sales with less inventory, similar retail margins, and lower SG&A,” says Michael Glazer, CEO, Stage Stores Inc.