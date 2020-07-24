Staples Announces Mask Policy

Staples (Framingham, Mass.) is announcing a mask policy that will apply to all of its U.S. retail locations. According to a company press release, all customers and store associates must wear a mask or face covering to enter any Staples store, effective July 27.

Staples will also be making hand sanitizer and wipes available, as well as disposable/reusable masks for adults and children; they'll also be installing sneeze guards and signage for social distancing.

Mike Motz, CEO of Staples U.S. Retail says, “As an essential retailer, Staples knows our customers have been relying on our products and services to run their businesses and work and learn from home effectively. Today, we are asking our customers to help protect themselves and those around them so that we can continue to provide these essential products and services … This is a busy season for many Americans as they stock up on critical learning supplies, to use at home or in the classroom. Staples will continue to ensure we are in stock on necessary PPE while maintaining a clean and healthy shopping experience, no matter how you choose to shop.”